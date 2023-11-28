How digital tools, cluster system make students' admission simpler

Education

Kamran Siddiqui
28 November, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 09:01 am

Related News

How digital tools, cluster system make students' admission simpler

Lottery results for school admission to be published today

Kamran Siddiqui
28 November, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 09:01 am
A total of 2,70,000 students took part in the Dhaka University admission tests of 2023, only 10.23% passed. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
A total of 2,70,000 students took part in the Dhaka University admission tests of 2023, only 10.23% passed. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The challenge of securing admission in schools, colleges, and universities is steadily easing with the introduction of digital tools, lottery systems, and cluster arrangements, saving parents and students from the so-called "admission war".

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the admission process for schools involved year-round coaching centre visits, queuing for form collection, admission tests, and lobbying at schools, making life miserable for children and guardians.

However, the introduction of the digital lottery system in 2021 during the pandemic simplified the school admission process and reduced the prevalence of coaching and admission trades.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education will publish the lottery results today for the academic year 2024 for classes I to IX.

The government has also implemented online-based admissions for colleges and is actively working towards establishing a unified testing system for universities, aiming to minimise complications and unethical practices associated with admission tests across all levels.

"Admission trade" mostly gone

Admission through the digital lottery system is now implemented in all government secondary schools and private secondary schools in urban, district, and sadar upazila areas.

Non-government schools outside the central lottery must conduct lotteries through education ministry-approved committees. During the application process, candidates can choose up to five schools based on availability.

Ziaul Kabir Dulu, president of the Parent Unity Forum, said, "Initially, there were complaints about talented individuals missing out due to the lottery, but now students from all backgrounds access good schools."

He highlighted the main advantage of lottery admissions, stating, "The biggest benefit is putting an end to the 'admission trade', which was prevalent in the committees of prestigious schools in Dhaka."

Securing admission in reputable schools is a perpetual concern for parents, involving the stress of obtaining forms, coaching, and exams, said Md Abdullah from Dhaka's Mugda Area.

"Having secured admission through the lottery three years ago, I avoided these challenges," he added.

Authority for university admission tests

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has finalised the draft of an ordinance that will allow students to gain admission to public universities through a single test starting from the next academic year.

The core focus of the draft, titled "Authority for Central Admission Test in Public Universities Undergraduate Level Ordinance, 2023," is the centralisation of university admission tests under a new authority.

Once the ordinance is finalised by the education ministry prior to the commencement of admissions, public universities will not conduct separate admission tests for this year's newly-appearing HSC graduates.

Prof Dr Muhammed Alamgir, UGC member, told The Business Standard that the new ordinance introduces scoring for students in three categories (science, humanities, and business education) through separate tests conducted by the admission test authorities.

"Admissions to universities will be based on these scores, eliminating the need for additional exams," he added.

Currently, the country has 54 public and 113 approved private universities, each managing admissions independently.

While certain public universities conduct separate admission tests, 22 general and science and technology universities make one cluster, three engineering and technology universities (Cuet, Kuet, and Ruet) constitute another, and seven agricultural and agricultural education universities form a separate cluster.

Earlier, students were required to purchase admission forms for each university individually and participate in tests at different institutions. The introduction of cluster systems by some universities has reduced much of the problem for them.

High competition in medical and engineering

Ample seats are available for the academic year 2023–24, with over 13 lakh seats in public and private colleges and universities nationwide, while this year's HSC pass count is 10.67 lakh, leaving around 2.5 lakh seats vacant.

Prestigious institutions, including general public universities, engineering universities, medical and dental colleges, and the top 10 private universities, offer approximately 1.30 lakh seats. With 92,365 students achieving GPA-5, the top scorers can secure enrolment in these institutions.

However, intense competition is expected for medical and engineering admissions, as the number of seats (15,000) is significantly lower than the 56,808 GPA-5 achievers from the science group.

Online-based college admission

For college admissions, the government in 2015 introduced online-based admission with no need for tests.

Students apply for online admission based on their results and are placed in a college on the basis of merit, quota, and preference among the number of colleges applied for by the student.

A student can apply for a minimum of five and a maximum of ten colleges and equivalent institutions.

 

 

 

 

Bangladesh

Education / Admission test / higher studies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When stars get starstruck by politics

1h | Panorama
Gulf countries are planning some of the biggest solar projects in the world. Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion Neom project will have its own solar-fueled green hydrogen plant. Photo: Picture Alliance / DW

How the Gulf region is planning for a life after oil

1h | Panorama
File photo of North South University. Photo: Collected

The anatomy of intolerance: Why can't a transgender rights activist speak at NSU?

18h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Unleashing precision: The top 4 gaming mice to buy

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The 2023 Formula 1 season of Max Verstappen in the chronicles of history

The 2023 Formula 1 season of Max Verstappen in the chronicles of history

12h | TBS SPORTS
Policy interest rate changes will have an impact later

Policy interest rate changes will have an impact later

11h | TBS Economy
Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land

Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land

14h | TBS World
Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

16h | TBS Economy