Hartal-blockade takes toll on students

Several studies have found that most students could not benefit from alternative learning approaches during the school closure, especially remote learning efforts. PHOTO: REUTERS

Highlights

Schools scheduling exams on Fridays and Saturdays

Some institutions conduct exams during hartals, despite concerns

Private universities shift to online classes

Psychological well-being of students is being disrupted

Impacts include damage to social skills, discipline, overall development

Impact is less in institutions outside Dhaka

When the opposition, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, called for a hartal on 29 October, it was a completely new experience for many school-going children.

This form of political agitation had been absent from the country for several years, leaving the youngsters initially unaware of its nature. Many had to turn to their parents to gain an understanding about this unfamiliar phenomenon.

Initially, they needed to comprehend the event by drawing comparisons with the days of the Covid-19 pandemic when schools were closed, and classes and exams were conducted online.

However, since 29 October, due to regular hartals and blockades called by the opposition demanding that the upcoming polls be held under a caretaker government, they have become acquainted with the term and its consequences. It is especially in Dhaka, where the political unrest has been concentrated, that online class days have made a comeback for many.

"Despite the fear of hartals, I am compelled to send my child to school" By Salma Afrose, a parent

Stakeholders say the country's education system is currently grappling with new challenges stemming from the political instability. Many institutions are compelled to schedule final exams for the ongoing academic year on Fridays and Saturdays—days typically free from hartals or blockades.

Additionally, some institutions opt to conduct exams on regular days, even during hartals and blockades, despite concerns from parents as the government has directed that all school exams be completed by 30 November.

On the other hand, most private universities have shifted to online classes, holding exams specifically on Fridays and Saturdays.

Experts say the prevailing political instability can severely disrupt the psychological well-being of students, potentially impacting their social skills, discipline, and overall development. The atmosphere of anarchy fostered by political unrest can lead to feelings of isolation, alienation, and a disconnection from society.

Prominent educationist and Professor Emeritus at Brac University Dr Manzoor Ahmed expressed concerns about the cumulative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the current political unrest on education.

He said, "Children got auto promotion for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, neither the teachers nor the students are adequately prepared for the newly implemented curriculum. In this already challenging context, the political instability has further worsened the crisis."

Dr Helal Uddin Ahmed, associate professor at the National Institute of Mental Health, told TBS that any disruption to the normal flow of academic activities can have detrimental effects on students' mental well-being.

"In the midst of political unrest, students witness societal anarchy, which in turn damages their educational experiences, potentially leading them towards anti-social tendencies. Such experiences may contribute to a sense of detachment from society," he said.

He added that in this challenging situation, it is crucial for teachers and parents to exercise patience. The primary focus should be on ensuring the safety and well-being of the child.

Dhaka schools affected most

Dhaka Residential Model College's vice-principal Asma Begum told The Business Standard that examinations commenced on 10 November with an attendance rate of around 99%. A few students were absent due to illness.

"To ensure the timely completion of examinations in November, we have scheduled exams for Saturdays as well," she said.

Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, a renowned educational institution in Dhaka, has also been compelled to reschedule examinations due to the disruptions caused by hartals and blockades.

Parents have expressed concerns that the frequent changes to exam schedules are jeopardising their children's academic preparation.

Salma Afrose, a parent, shared her concerns with TBS, saying, "My daughter is currently taking her class nine exams at Shahajpath High School. Despite the fear of hartals, I am compelled to send my child to school."

She further said, "The lack of a regular exam schedule is disrupting my daughter's preparation."

Abul Kashem, the parent of a class three student at Willes Little Flower School and College in the capital, expressed his anxiety thus, "The ongoing annual examinations compel me to send my child to school. However, once I send my child off, I am filled with worry until his safe return home."

Several school authorities in the capital have said that the Directorate of Secondary & Higher Education had originally scheduled the commencement of the annual examinations for sixth and seventh graders under the new curriculum on 5 November. However, due to the prevailing political unrest, the date was subsequently shifted to 9 November.

Meanwhile, the absence of ongoing examinations has resulted in a significant decline in student attendance at colleges.

Lamisha Rashid, a first-year student at Lalmatia School and College, said, "We do not attend classes due to the blockades. Only those residing close to the college or living in hostels venture into the classrooms."

Online classes in private universities

The majority of private universities in Dhaka have transitioned to online classes in response to the escalating political unrest.

Anwar Habib Kajal, senior associate director of public relations at Daffodil International University, said the university is conducting both online and physical classes concurrently.

"Currently, no exams are underway at our university, and the scheduled exam commencement date is 1 December. Decisions regarding examinations will be contingent upon the prevailing political situation," he said.

Brac University is in the process of relocating its campus, prompting the institution to conduct online classes for the past several days. According to sources, online classes will persist for the next few days.

At East West University, physical classes are conducted on Tuesdays amid the ongoing blockade, while online classes are held on the remaining days. However, physical examinations take place on Fridays and Saturdays at the university.

Less impact on students outside Dhaka

The impact of hartals and blockades on educational institutions is minimal outside Dhaka, where the focus of political unrest is primarily concentrated.

SM Rafikuzzaman, head teacher of Savar Girls' High School, said, "So far, we have not observed any effects of the political situation. Exams are progressing in the school, and students are maintaining 100% attendance."

In Cumilla, annual examinations are underway in schools. Initially, during the blockade called by the BNP and like-minded parties, student attendance in schools was low. However, parents are now compelled to send their children to school amid heightened concern and panic.

Md Eftekharul Islam, headmaster of Kushtia Zilla School, said classes and examinations in all schools of Kushtia are continuing as scheduled. Thus far, no classes or examinations have been disrupted due to hartals or blockades in the district.

Similarly, at Islamic University, Kushtia, it has been observed that neither classes nor examinations have been halted due to the ongoing strikes and blockades.

Dr Noorjahan Begum, principal of Rajshahi Collegiate School, said the institution has not had to make any adjustments to the examination routine despite the ongoing blockades.

TBS's Cumilla correspondent Tayubur Rahman Sohel, Rajshahi correspondent Bulbul Habib, Savar correspondent Noman Mahmud, Lakshmipur correspondent Sana Ullah Sanu, and Kushtia correspondent A J Sujon helped in preparing the report.