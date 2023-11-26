GPA-5 galore dips in HSC, equivalent exams after 3 years

Students gather around to check their HSC results displayed on a board at Viqarunnisa Noon School & College in Dhaka following the publication of the results on Sunday (26 November). Photo: Rajib Dhar

After a streak of remarkable GPA-5 achievements in HSC and equivalent exams over the past three years, this year saw a significant drop in the highest result index.

Among the 1.35 million students who participated in the exams across 11 education boards this year, only 92,365 secured a GPA-5.

HSC result index showed significant a dip in the highest grade over the past three years. The image shows the number of GPA 5 in each year since 2016. Infographics: Mehedi Hasan Marof/TBS

This figure was nearly half compared to the previous year, where 176,282 students attained the top score in 2022.

The total number of students registered for the 2023 examinations was 1,359,342.

In recent years, the number of GPA-5 holders hit a low point in 2018, with 29,262 achieving this score.

However, in 2020, there was a dramatic surge to 161,807 GPA-5 achievers, triggering an upward trend.

This peaked in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic, with an impressive 189,169 students securing this outstanding result.

HSC result 2023 at a glance

This year the average pass rate in the 11 education boards of the country is 78.64%, which was 85.95% last year, a source in the education ministry said.

The pass rate is 80.57% in female students and 76.76% in male students.

A total of 10,67,852 students have passed the examination in all the education boards.

A total of 13,59,342 students were registered for the HSC and equivalent exams. Of them, 6,88,887 are boys, and 6,70,455 are girls.

Here's how you can check the result

Candidates can get their results online or by sending an SMS to 16222.

To get the results under general boards through SMS, candidates have to type HSC, the first three letters of the board name, followed by the candidate's roll number and the year, and send it to 16222, said a release.

For example, a candidate who sat for this year's exams under the Dhaka board with a roll number of "1000000" will have to send: HSC [space] Dha [space] 123456 [space] 2023 and send the SMS to 16222.

Likewise, to obtain the Alim results, students need to send a text message by typing ALIM [space] MAD [space] Roll Number [space] 2023 and send it to 16222.

For technical board results, the students will have to type HSC [space] Tec [space] Roll Number [space] 2023 and send it to 16222.

Alternatively, the candidates can also get their results from http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd.

Students can download individual result sheets by entering roll and registration numbers.

Educational institutions can also download their results from https://dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd/ by putting in the EIIN number of the institution.