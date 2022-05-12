Govt pry school teacher recruitment exam results published

The Directorate of Primary Education has published the results today for primary school assistant teacher recruitment written test held in April.

Altogether, 40,862 examinees passed the written test and are selected for viva.

The date of the viva voce examination will be published soon, an official release said.

The results can be viewed from the Primary Education Ministry's official website.

Earlier, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education decided to take the government primary school assistant teacher recruitment exams in April, 2022 and give the successful candidates appointments in July, 2022.

Directorate of Primary Education is set to recruit assistant teachers against 32,577 vacant posts.

