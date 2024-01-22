Govt primary schools to start classes at 10am due to cold weather

Education

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 06:27 pm

City dwellers grappling with cold conditions this morning on 22 Jan. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
City dwellers grappling with cold conditions this morning on 22 Jan. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Classes at all the government primary schools will start from 10:00am till 31 January due to dense fog and extremely cold conditions.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued a circular revising the school timing today (22 January).

As a mild cold wave sweeps over parts of the country, Dhaka has reported the season's lowest temperature at 12.5 degrees Celsius this morning.

Meanwhile, moderate to thick fog covered the capital city with chilly winds, impacting the morning rush hour. The fog is expected to continue till noon.

Earlier today, all primary and secondary level educational institutions in Bogura were declared closed for Monday due to severe cold.

Shah Alam, senior observer of Bogura Met Office, said the district recorded the season's lowest temperature at 9.1 degrees Celsius at 9am.

A mild cold wave has been sweeping the district and it may persist this month, he said.

Anwar Hossain, assistant headmaster of Bogura Zila  School, said the school was declared closed following the directive from the district education office in the morning.

District Education Officer Hazrat Ali said all secondary educational institutions have been declared closed and all upazila education offices have been informed about this. 

District Primary Education Officer Asaduzzaman Chowdhury said all primary schools in the district have been declared shut as the temperature dropped below 10 degree Celsius.

Earlier on 16 January, the government decided to close primary schools in districts where the maximum temperature will fall below 10 degrees Celsius.

"Severe cold waves are sweeping over different districts of the country. The normal academic activities of students are being disrupted in this ongoing winter," the ministry said in its circular.

"In this case, primary schools will be temporarily closed in the districts where the maximum temperature will fall below 10 degrees Celsius [with proof of weather forecast]."

The ministry's departmental deputy directors concerned will issue directives to close schools after discussing with primary education officers, it said. 

The order will remain in force till 31 January, the circular added.

