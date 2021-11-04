EMK opens AR-VR lab

The augmented reality and virtual reality laboratory of Edward Moore Kennedy (EMK Center) has been made accessible from this week.

This new facility of EMK Center, named Golpo Studio, can now be accessed by the members of the centre.

EMK Center offers membership to all Bangladeshi individuals above the age of 16 and is accessible to people with disabilities.

Bangladesh has a significantly higher percentage of youth, who the EMK Center believes need to be equipped with the necessary skills and technologies to adapt to the changing realities of the fourth industrial revolution.

EMK Center has established the augmented reality and virtual reality laboratory to support Bangladeshi youth to embark on their journey to design and develop cutting-edge products and services.

The facility has four VR headsets, two computers and two filmmaker kits.

Besides, the soundproof studio is equipped with a green screen, three cameras and necessary lighting facilities.

The facility was inaugurated at EMK Center, on 28 October by the deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Helen LaFave.

Helen LaFave shared her excitement during the inauguration.

Vice-chancellor of ULAB, Professor Imran Rahman, counsellor for public affairs at US Embassy Dhaka, Sean McIntosh, and acting director of the EMK Center Asif Uddin Ahmed, were present during the ceremony.

Acting director of the EMK Center, Asif Uddin Ahmed explained how the laboratory will support the youth and innovators of Bangladesh.

The laboratory was designed by the founding Director of EMK Center, M K Aaref.

Created in 2012, and co-managed by the American Center of the US Embassy in Dhaka and University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), the EMK Center is an American space in Dhanmondi that honours the legacy of public servants worldwide, exemplified by the men and women who fought for Bangladesh's independence in 1971, and carries the ideals of the US Senator Edward M. Kennedy, who was moved to take action then and throughout his life in support of his convictions.