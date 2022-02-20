CUJA gets new executive body 

Saiful Islam of the Daily Jaijaidin and Raihan Uddin of the Daily Purbokone have been elected president and general secretary of Chittagong University Journalists' Association (CUJA) respectively for one year.

The election of the association was held at the proctor office of Chattogram University on Sunday morning.

Voting was held for four posts of the executive body as candidates for three other posts have been elected unopposed.

Saiful Islam of the daily Jaijaidin defeated Minhajul Islam Tuhin of Daily Ajker Patrika for the post of president while Raihan Uddin of Daily Purboko defeated Jobaer Luban of Ekushey Patrika for the post of general secretary.

Ahmmed Salman Sakib of the daily Somoyer Alo defeated Najmul Huda of Daily Janakantha for vice-president post and Mahbub A Rahman of Daily Ittefaq defeated Saikot of Mohanagor News for the post of joint secretary.

The candidates elected unopposed are: Emam Emu of Daily Azadi as press and publication secretary, Roman Hafiz of Dhaka Post as treasurer and Mohammad Azhar of banglanews 24.com as an executive member.

A total of 33 voters casted their votes, said Chief Election Commissioner Dr Shahidul Islam, assistant proctor of the university.

Voting began around 10am and continued till 2pm. The chief election commissioner announced the results around 2:20pm.