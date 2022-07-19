BUP holds freshers’ reception-2022

Photo: Courtesy

The Freshers' Reception-2022 for the newly enrolled students of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) was held at BUP campus on 19 July.

BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD was present on the occasion as the chief guest.

The programme started with a documentary show on BUP. Assistant Professor Md Main Uddin Reza, Department of Accounting, and Information System briefed on academic aspect of BUP followed by Additional Registrar Lieutenant Colonel Md Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury, psc who gave a speech on administrative aspects.

BUP Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain congratulated the students for their proud entrance in his welcome speech.

The chief guest at first congratulated the students and their parents for admission in BUP. He informed that BUP is pursuing the kind of education that enables students to understand realities better based on outcome-based education and need-based education. He focused on core values like discipline which is given the highest esteemed value in BUP and advised all to have proper management of time to reach their set objectives.

He also mentioned the importance given by BUP on co-curricular and extra-curricular activities through 21 clubs and encouraged everyone to join those clubs with a view to interact with peers and faculty members outside the classroom to develop their potentials.

He advised all freshers to build good character to become good human beings by refraining from drugs and any type of harassment to others.

The chief guest specially advised the students to be careful in operating social media and smart phone. He wishes their success and encourages the students to inculcate the habit of speaking 100% truth in every aspect of life.

At the end, there was a vibrant question and answer session where freshers cleared many of their doubts from respected VC.

Among others, BUP High Officials, Faculty Members and Students were present at the programme.