EC search committee meets journalists 

Four senior journalists of the country attend a meeting with the EC search committee on 15 February. Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

The search committee, formed by the president for appointing chief election commissioner and other election commissioners, held a meeting with four senior journalists of the country today.

The meeting was held at the Judges' Lounge of the Bangladesh Supreme Court building.

The Business Standard Editor Inam Ahmed, Bangladesh Pratidin Editor Naem Nizam, Channel I Head of News Shykh Siraj, and journalist leader Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul took part in the meeting.

Earlier, the search committee held three meetings with eminent citizens of the country on Saturday and Sunday.

The invited citizens asked the search committee to select individuals who are honest, competent, brave and believe in the spirit of the Liberation War. They also suggested women, minorities and media representatives in the new EC.