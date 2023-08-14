EC can't do anything outside the constitution: Md Alamgir on polls-time govt

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 06:33 pm

Related News

EC can't do anything outside the constitution: Md Alamgir on polls-time govt

The commissioner said, "Not all parties participate in the elections. There are 44 political parties in the country. Not everyone will participate because it requires a significant level of capability to engage in the voting process."

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 06:33 pm
Election Commissioner Md Alamgir. File Photo: Collected
Election Commissioner Md Alamgir. File Photo: Collected

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said on Monday the nature of the polls-time government during the upcoming elections is a political concern rather than an issue for the Election Commission. 

Speaking to reporters at the Nirbachon Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon area on Monday (14 August), the election commissioner said, "The constitution outlines our responsibilities clearly. The formation of the government during elections is a political question, and we do not have a say in that."

He further highlighted that the Election Commission operates strictly within the boundaries of the constitution. 

"When we took our oath for office, we committed to upholding the constitution. The Election Commission's mandate is explicitly defined within the constitution, covering the presidential election, national parliament election, voter list preparation, constituency demarcation, and any additional duties assigned by the parliament through legislation," he explained.

The commissioner also said not all parties participate in the elections. "There are 44 political parties in the country. Not everyone will participate because it requires a significant level of capability to engage in the voting process."

Regarding equal opportunities for smaller parties in campaigning and public meetings, he stated, "Organisational capacity of the parties determines this aspect. The Election Commission is not directly involved."

Highlighting the responsibility for ensuring a level playing field, he said it is not solely the EC's duty, but shared among the government, voters, and candidates as well. 

He emphasised that the EC's role adheres strictly to the law.

Addressing the matter of transfers of government officials, Alamgir said, "Transfers of officials, from DCs and SPs to police commissioners and divisional commissioners, will require the Election Commission's permission once the election schedule is announced. 

He reiterated that the EC can also initiate transfers when necessary.

As for the election date, he stated that the exact date will be decided in November. 

Alamgir pointed out that the EC's primary focus will be on maintaining the electoral code of conduct. 

He assured that local and national election codes of conduct might differ, but all parties would have necessary security measures. 

He also underscored that the ruling party is prohibited from using state resources for election purposes.

Top News

Election Commission (EC) / polls-time government / Election Commissioner Md Alamgir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

8h | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Is Chicken Tikka Masala Indian or British?

13h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

Ruen Busaba: Of authentic Thai, Asian spices and Lord-like dining

14h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

1h | TBS Stories
Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

3h | TBS Food
BEZA set a goal for creating employment for 1cr people

BEZA set a goal for creating employment for 1cr people

4h | TBS Economy
US invests $1.2 billion in carbon emissions from air

US invests $1.2 billion in carbon emissions from air

2h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June