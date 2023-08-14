EC can't do anything outside the constitution: Md Alamgir on polls-time govt

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said on Monday the nature of the polls-time government during the upcoming elections is a political concern rather than an issue for the Election Commission.

Speaking to reporters at the Nirbachon Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon area on Monday (14 August), the election commissioner said, "The constitution outlines our responsibilities clearly. The formation of the government during elections is a political question, and we do not have a say in that."

He further highlighted that the Election Commission operates strictly within the boundaries of the constitution.

"When we took our oath for office, we committed to upholding the constitution. The Election Commission's mandate is explicitly defined within the constitution, covering the presidential election, national parliament election, voter list preparation, constituency demarcation, and any additional duties assigned by the parliament through legislation," he explained.

The commissioner also said not all parties participate in the elections. "There are 44 political parties in the country. Not everyone will participate because it requires a significant level of capability to engage in the voting process."

Regarding equal opportunities for smaller parties in campaigning and public meetings, he stated, "Organisational capacity of the parties determines this aspect. The Election Commission is not directly involved."

Highlighting the responsibility for ensuring a level playing field, he said it is not solely the EC's duty, but shared among the government, voters, and candidates as well.

He emphasised that the EC's role adheres strictly to the law.

Addressing the matter of transfers of government officials, Alamgir said, "Transfers of officials, from DCs and SPs to police commissioners and divisional commissioners, will require the Election Commission's permission once the election schedule is announced.

He reiterated that the EC can also initiate transfers when necessary.

As for the election date, he stated that the exact date will be decided in November.

Alamgir pointed out that the EC's primary focus will be on maintaining the electoral code of conduct.

He assured that local and national election codes of conduct might differ, but all parties would have necessary security measures.

He also underscored that the ruling party is prohibited from using state resources for election purposes.