Caretaker govt system will not return to Bangladesh: Law minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Advocate Anisul Huq on Friday reiterated that the caretaker government system won't come back to Bangladesh.

The Election Commission (EC) will hold the next national elections under the incumbent government, he said.

The minister came up with the remarks while addressing an extended meeting of local Awami League (AL) in Kharera union under Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria, as the chief guest.

"BNP-Jamaat is trying to make Bangladesh a failed country. They want to kill Sheikh Hasina. They don't want to join the elections, rather want to come to power through backdoors with the help of others," he said.

The law minister thinks that Bangladesh will turn into anarchy once BNP-Jamaat grabs the power and the fate of Bangladesh will be uncertain without Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Recalling the role of BNP-Jamaat after the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said they (BNP-Jamaat) will have to be tackled with an iron hand.

Chaired by Kharera union AL President Advocate Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan, Kasba upazila parishad Chairman Advocate Rashedul Kaisar Bhuiyan Jibon, Kasba municipality Mayor MG Hakkani and local UP Chairman Md Monriuzzaman Monir, among others, spoke at the event.