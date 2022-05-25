DSCC to construct public toilets at all wards: Mayor

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said at least one public toilet will be constructed in 75 wards each under the city corporation.

He came up with the announcement while briefing journalists after inaugurating a public toilet at Janapath intersection of Jatrabari in the capital on Wednesday.

"It is the long-standing demand of the city dwellers to construct public toilets in the places of mass gatherings. We have already started the work. Primarily, we will construct 75 public toilets in every ward under DSCC and later, it will be increased based on demand and survey.

Mentioning that DSCC has been working to ensure the basic amenities of citizens without wasting public money, Taposh said, "You have seen that we have constructed a public toilet at No 50 ward. Both men and women can use this toilet maintaining discipline."

The DSCC mayor also said they have a plan to rehabilitate the homeless and floating people.

Dhaka-5 constituency lawmaker Kazi Monirul Islam and DSCC chief executive officer Farid Ahamed were, among others, present at that time.