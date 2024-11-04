Travel ban imposed on ex-Dhaka South mayor Taposh

A Dhaka court today imposed a travel ban on former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and his wife Afrin Taposh over allegations of corruption.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Zakir Hossain passed the order, allowing a plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Deputy Director of the ACC Md Monirul Islam filed the plea in court.

According to the case documents, the anti-graft body has been probing allegations against Taposh of amassing wealth through corruption.

"Travel ban should be imposed against him and his wife so that they cannot escape the country to evade justice," Monirul said in his plea.