Dhaka South implemented 38% of allocated budget in last fiscal year

Dhaka South Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh inspected the designated place for the rickshaw stand in Dhanmondi 2/A area on Wednesday (2 August). Photo: Jahidul Islam

In the last fiscal year, Dhaka South City Corporation was able to spend only 37.65% of its allocated budget.

Of the Tk6,751.56 crore allocation for the fiscal year 2023-24, only Tk2,541.86 crore was spent.

The information was disclosed when Dhaka South Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh announced a new budget of Tk6,760.74 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25 at a press conference held at the Nagar Bhaban in Dhaka South City today (31 July).

For the last fiscal year, the allocation for development expenditure from government and foreign aid was Tk4,458.82 crore, but only Tk716.33 crore was spent, which is just 16% of the allocation.

"Our capacity and revenue have increased. However, government allocations for projects dependent on government and foreign aid vary; some years the government allocates less, and some years more. Excluding this sector, our budget remains balanced," Taposh said.

In the new 2024-25 fiscal year budget, significant expenditure areas include operational costs of Tk553.60 crore and development expenditure from Dhaka South City's own funds amounting to Tk1,005.31 crore.