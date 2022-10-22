DSA needs to be amended to prevent misuse: Stakeholders

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 05:12 pm

Related News

DSA needs to be amended to prevent misuse: Stakeholders

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 05:12 pm
DSA needs to be amended to prevent misuse: Stakeholders

Stakeholders at a roundtable on Saturday called for necessary amendments to the Digital Security Act (DSA) to prevent its misuse.

At the discussion, themed "Digital Security Act controversies", organised by Editors Guild Bangladesh at Dhaka Gallery, they noted that freedom of the press and space for free speech and creative works are shrinking in Bangladesh due to the misuses and abuses of the DSA.      

Addressing the event, senior journalist Syed Ishtiaque Reza said, "The secular space has suffered a major blow due to this law. Journalists have resorted to self-censorship a lot. Investigative journalism is now on the verge of extinction."

Sohrab Hasan, joint editor of the daily Prothom Alo, said the statistics of the last four years show that the law has been used mostly for political purposes.

"If the law restricts people instead of protecting them, then it becomes an anti-people law," he added.                          

Law Minister Anisul Huq also admitted that there have been some misuses and abuses in implementing the DSA, and said the government would amend the act if necessary.                                     

The event was moderated by Mozammel Babu, president of Editors Guild Bangladesh.        

Top News

Editors Guild Bangladesh / Digital Security Act (DSA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

5h | Mode
Orange-headed Thrush foraging. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-headed Thrush: ‘Love again, song again, nest again, young again’

2h | Panorama
British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

So, Liz Truss is a 'quitter' after all

6h | Panorama
The labourers of Dhaka&#039;s open labour market work in diverse sectors, but getting 10 days of work in a month is a struggle. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Dhaka’s open labour market: Tales of rising unemployment and displacement

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

1h | Videos
Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

1h | Videos
Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

20h | Videos
The market where bird houses are sold

The market where bird houses are sold

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning