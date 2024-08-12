When art came face-to-face with the DSA

On a fateful evening of 4 August, 2018, actress Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed was deeply engrossed in shooting for a short film under the direction of Noman Robin. Exhausted from a long day of shooting at Uttara, her focus was abruptly shattered when police stormed the set, arresting her under the Digital Security Act without a moment's notice.

In custody, Nawshaba faced brutal treatment, leading to a wave of public outrage. Although she was eventually granted bail after a lengthy detention, the psychological wounds from the experience still linger.

Nawshaba's arrest was directly linked to her outspoken support online for the student-led road safety protests of 2018. The government's response was swift and severe, cashing in the recently introduced Digital Security Act to silence her and others who voiced dissent.

Since its inception in 2018, the Digital Security Act has been wielded as a weapon of oppression, targeting countless innocent individuals, including many from the arts and entertainment community. The public's cry for its repeal has echoed for years, but it is only now, with the collapse of the previous autocratic regime, that this demand has found renewed vigour and urgency.

On 10 August, a diverse assembly of artistes and cultural activists converged at the Central Shaheed Minar, reigniting the call for the Act's abolition. The gathering was a powerful testament to the unity of the creative community—directors, photographers, filmmakers, and musicians all stood shoulder to shoulder, pressing the current government to dismantle the oppressive law.

When the Digital Security Act was first introduced, it was cloaked in the language of public protection. However, its true purpose soon became evident—it was a tool of control, used by the Awami League government to stifle dissent and silence opposition.

Despite widespread resistance from various sectors of society, the government had brazenly ignored public sentiment and forced the law into existence. Now, in the aftermath of that regime's fall, the movement to undo this injustice is gaining unstoppable momentum.

Among the victims of this law, Nawshaba Ahmed has suffered the most. The memories of her arrest and the subsequent events continue to haunt her, leaving deep psychological wounds from which she is yet to recover. Nawshaba, like many others, is calling for the abolition or revision of the Digital Security Act.

"I believe everyone has the right to express their opinions. The essence of freedom is free thought and speech. In a free country, it's inconceivable that I wouldn't be able to voice my views. Freedom of expression should be a right for all, not just artistes," she said.

In May 2020, the Act was once again wielded against those expressing their opinions online, leading to the arrest of writer Mushtaq Ahmed and cartoonist Kishore. The following year, while still in custody, Mushtaq tragically died, causing a national uproar. Kishore, too, languished in prison for almost a year, and a young student, Khadijatul Kubra, lost months of her life to this oppressive legislation.

More recently, in 2023, actress Mahiya Mahi was arrested under the same law upon her return from Saudi Arabia, where she had participated in the Umrah pilgrimage. Her arrest was triggered by a Facebook live video where she accused the Gazipur Metropolitan Police of corruption.

For a long time, Ashfaque Nipun, a resolute director and cultural activist, has been tirelessly protesting against the Digital Security Act. His voice has echoed across various platforms, from the bustling streets to the vast reaches of social media, as he has relentlessly called for the law's repeal.

Speaking to TBS, Nipun emphasised the sinister origins of the law. He recounted how, when it was first introduced, the government touted it as a necessary measure to protect ordinary citizens online.

"It didn't take long for the true nature of the law to emerge—it was less about safeguarding and more about stifling dissent," said Nipun.

Nipun believes nearly 99% of the law's enforcement has been directed at journalists and freethinkers. His conviction was clear—"This law was crafted to oppress, not protect. That's why I, and many others, have taken to the streets and to social media, demanding its repeal."

Actress Azmeri Haque Badhon, another stalwart of the movement, has been a fierce advocate for the law's abolition since the days of the student uprising. She, too, has seen the devastation it has caused.

"Countless people have been arrested and harassed because of this law," she said.

"We voiced our demand for its repeal once more during the event on 10 August and I earnestly implore the current government to ensure that no one else suffers under this oppressive legislation."

