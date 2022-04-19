DRU demands punishment of attackers on journos

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 April, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 07:03 pm

Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) has demanded exemplary punishment of those who attacked journalists during the clash between Dhaka College students and New Market traders.

In a statement issued Tuesday, DRU President Nazrul Islam Mithu and General Secretary Nurul Islam Hasib condemned the attack.

At the same time, they demanded an immediate arrest of the attackers.

New Market clash: 11 journos attacked

Attacks on journalists during their duty are not acceptable at all, the journalists' leaders said, adding that exemplary punishment should be ensured by arresting the attackers without any delay. 

At least 11 journalists have been injured while covering the clashes between Dhaka College students and traders in the New Market area of the capital.

Journalists who have been attacked include Ajker Patrika Correspondent Al Amin Raju, The Daily Star Photographer Prabir Das, Dhaka Post Senior Reporter Jasim Uddin Mahi, Multimedia Reporter Iklachur Rahman, Deepto TV Correspondent Asif Sumit, RTV Cameraperson Sumon Dey, My TV Correspondent Danny Drong, Jago News Reporter Touhiduzzaman Tanmoy, and Manabzamin Photojournalist Jiban.
 

