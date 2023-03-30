Now Prothom Alo editor sued under DSA

A Digital Security Act (DSA) case was filed against national daily Prothom Alo's Editor Matiur Rahman late Wednesday.

Prothom Alo's Savar correspondent Shamsuzzaman Shams has also been accused in this case, alongside his associate cameraperson and other unnamed persons.

Lawyer Abdul Malek alias Mashiur Malek, filed the case with Ramna police station around 11:10pm on Wednesday.

The case was filed under sections 25(2), 31 and 35 of the DSA.

Section 25 of the DSA criminalises publishing or propagating "any information with the intention of tarnishing the image of the nation," as well as knowingly publishing false or distorted information, while section 31 refers to publishing or propagating in digital format any file that creates "hostility, hatred or adversity among people or destroys communal harmony or creates unrest or disorder or deteriorates or threatens to deteriorate law and order" in the country. Section 35 covers aiding or abetting any of the offences listed under the act.

The lawyer accused Prothom Alo editor and others of using print, online, and electric media to tarnish the image and the reputation of the state.

Prothom Alo managed to speak to the plaintiff in the latest case, Abdul Malek, who said, "I filed a first information report [FIR]. I don't know if the case has been filed. They [police] have contacted different places. You know how it is with the police."

Reportedly, Ramna police station Inspector Abu Ansar has been assigned to investigate the case. However, Ramna police were unwilling to provide any information.

The case statement, citing an investigation conducted by Ekattor TV Journalist Farzana Rupa, said, Shams paid a 7-year-old Tk10 to take his picture and later used it for his report with a quote, which was not given by the child.

Abdul Malek, in his statement, said the report published under the instruction of Matiur Rahman has belittled the independence of the country and its struggle for independence.

"It has hurt the public sentiment while giving way to the deterioration of law and order situation in the country by stirring instability," it said, adding, "By publishing and promoting the false, delusional and defamatory information, they colluded to tarnish the reputation of the country."

Just a day earlier on Wednesday, journalist Shamsuzzaman was sued separately under the same act by Syed Golam Kibria, general secretary of Ward-11 of the Dhaka North city unit Jubo League.

That case filed with Tejgaon police station accused Shamsuzzaman of being influenced by vested interests to tarnish the image of the government and the country globally.

The case statement said Shams, for his report, paid a child Tk10 and fabricated his quote.

Within an hour of Golam Kibria filing the case in the early hours of Wednesday, plainclothes CID men raided the journo's Savar home in the Ambagan area adjacent to Jahangirnagar University and detained him around 4am.

Witnesses said about 16 people in three cars came in front of Shamsuzzaman's house. After he was picked up, they took Shamsuzzaman, Jahangirnagar University Chief Security Officer Sudipta Shaheen and a security guard, to an eatery on the university premises, where they had their Sahri meal.

They went back to Shamsuzzaman's house around 5:30am. One of the three cars had no number plate, witnesses said.