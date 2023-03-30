Prothom Alo journalist sent to jail in DSA case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 03:10 pm

Related News

Prothom Alo journalist sent to jail in DSA case

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 03:10 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has sent Prothom Alo's Savar Correspondent Shamsuzzaman Shams to jail in a Digital Security Act (DSA) case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain passed the order after Shamsuzzaman was produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Thursday afternoon, confirmed Shamsuzzaman's lawyer Prashanta Karmaker.

Shamsuzzaman has been shown arrested in the DSA case filed with Ramna police station and was taken to court around 9:30am on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Digital Security Act (DSA) case was filed against national daily Prothom Alo's Editor Matiur Rahman, where the national daily's Savar correspondent Shamsuzzaman Shams was also accused alongside his associate cameraperson and other unnamed persons.

Lawyer Abdul Malek alias Mashiur Malek, filed the case with Ramna police station around 11:10pm on Wednesday.

Previously in the early hours of Wednesday, a DSA case was filed against Shamsuzzaman Shams with Tejgaon police station.

He was later picked up from his Savar home by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) around 4am.

Syed Golam Kibria, the general secretary of Ward-11 of the Dhaka North city unit Jubo League, filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station around 2:15am.

The case statement said Shams, for his report, paid a child Tk10 and fabricated his quote.

This proves that the report published on 26 March in Prothom Alo was influenced by vested interests to tarnish the image of the government and the country globally, the statement added.

Kibria, in his statement, said his sentiments were hurt by the report published on Independence Day.

"Some senior officers of the CID came from Dhaka and picked up Shamsuzzaman from his residence around 4am. I do not know the names of the officials," Ashulia Police Station Sub-Inspector Raju Mondal confirmed to The Business Standard.

Witnesses said about 16 people in three cars came in front of Shamsuzzaman's house.

After he was picked up, they took Shamsuzzaman, Jahangirnagar University Chief Security Officer Sudipta Shaheen and a security guard, to an eatery on the university premises, where they had their Sahri meal.

They went back to Shamsuzzaman's house around 5:30am. One of the three cars had no number plates, witnesses said.

Top News

DSA / journalist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Paradise Kingfisher. Photo: John Cornforth

Into the world of avian tail feathers

5h | Earth
Kishoreganj produces around 1,500 metric tons of dried fish yearly. Of this, more than 800 metric tons are produced in Kuliarchar Das Para Dangi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A fishing village by Kalni river: The charm and economics of Das Para Shutki Dangi

7h | Panorama
Masum Billah, Journalist, Sketch: TBS

Where are we with the Myanmar case at the ICJ?

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Policymakers keep solving the wrong banking problem

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biskut Factory's colourful sunglasses

Biskut Factory's colourful sunglasses

1h | TBS Stories
Five planets line up with moon

Five planets line up with moon

2h | TBS Science
At what age human are the smartest?

At what age human are the smartest?

5h | TBS Stories
After 13 years, Rajshahi's Raj Tilak Cinema hall is being opened again

After 13 years, Rajshahi's Raj Tilak Cinema hall is being opened again

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year