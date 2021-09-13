Draft policy formulated for OTT platforms: Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 06:25 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Information Ministry has prepared a draft policy for Bangladeshi over-the-top (OTT) media services, said Information Minister, Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday.

The minister came up with the remarks while talking to the journalists at the Secretariat this afternoon.

India has also formulated a policy and issued a notification in February to regulate the content of OTTs and the neighboring country also has provision of punishment in case of violation of the policy, Mahmud said.

"In Bangladesh, we have also formulated a draft of the OTT policy and hopefully we will be able to issue gazette notification regarding this very soon," he added.

"It is difficult to censor thousands of contents in OTT while uncensored contents may damage our culture and heritage and mislead the young generation", he said.

India and many other countries have also taken similar measures as proper OTT policy is essential for social development, he added.

