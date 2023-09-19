Dr Yunus sued under labour law in Rangpur

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 08:58 pm

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, founding chairman of Grameen Krishi (Agriculture) Foundation, has been sued in another case alleging a breach of the Labour Act of 2006.

Farukul Islam, a senior farm manager from Grameen Krishi (Agriculture) Foundation, filed the case in the Rangpur Labour Court on Tuesday (19 September) alleging that he was coerced into retirement.

Besides Dr Yunus, five other employees of the company have been accused in the case – including Chairman Noor Jahan Begum, Acting Managing Director Shamsud Doha, and board members Imamus Sultan, Ratan Kumar Nag, and Shahajan.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, the plaintiff's lawyer, Shamim Al Mamun, said a compensation of Tk9.75 lakh has been sought from the accused for gratuity and earned leave for Farukul.

He further said, "1,200 other employees were similarly coerced into retirement under similar circumstances as Farukul and were denied their rightful entitlements."

Farukul Islam served as the farm manager at the Grameen Krishi (Agriculture) Foundation Unit Office in Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha, said his lawyer.

"He was compelled to retire without receiving retirement gratuity and the encashment of accrued leave, while the company offered excuses for non-payment of these dues," added Shamim.

Dr Muhammad Yunus / Labor Law

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

