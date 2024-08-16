Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety; Modi reiterates support for democratic Bangladesh

Interim government Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus today (16 August) assured Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the interim government would prioritise protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minority groups in Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Modi had a telephone conversation with Dr Yunus and discussed issues of mutual interest.

During the call, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh, according to the Indian Prime Minister's Office.

He emphasised India's commitment to supporting the people of Bangladesh through various development initiatives.

Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all… August 16, 2024

Modi also underlined the importance of ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities in Bangladesh.

The two leaders also discussed ways to take the bilateral relationship forward in line with the respective national priorities.

Sharing the information on social media handle X (previously known as Twitter) PM Modi said they exchanged views on the prevailing situation.