Dr Yunus pledges massive reforms for Bangladesh at Voice of Global South summit

Highlights:

In his speech, Dr Yunus highlighted a number of areas which are to be reformed. Those are:

Judiciary

Electoral system

Local government

Education

Economy

Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh Dr Muhammad Yunus has pledged to bring necessary reforms to all levels of the state structure, including the judiciary, electoral system, local government, education and economy will be brought, Dr Yunus said today (17 August) while speaking virtually at the third 'Voice of Global South' summit hosted by India.

During the summit, Dr Yunus chalked out some plans for going ahead.

"You all are aware that Bangladesh witnessed a 'Second Revolution' on 5th August 2024, through a mass uprising spearheaded by our valiant students and joined by the masses. Our young generation have impressed upon the people their aspirations for a revolutionary change, restoration of all institutions of the state to ensure democracy and human rights through a meaningful reform."

Yunus highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring a transition to an inclusive and pluralistic democracy and creating an environment in which free, fair and participatory elections can be held.

"Our task is now to carry out vital reforms in our electoral system, judiciary, local government, media, economy and education."

Inviting the attendees to visit Bangladesh soon, Yunus mentioned the graffiti that the students have taken up as a display of defiance and rebellion.

"Young students and children aged as young as 12-13 have been painting the walls of this 400-year-old city with images of a New Democratic environment- friendly Bangladesh. There is no central planning or guidance for that. No budget support from anybody. It is just an outpouring of their emotions and commitment to the goals of the Second Revolution. It is our job to make their dreams come true," Yunus said.

Comparing the recent protests with the language movement of 1952, Yunus vowed to uphold the values of the movement and honour the sacrifices made by the young people by realising their demands and taking the country forward.

"In 1952, the Bangladeshi students sacrificed their lives for their mother tongue. It inspired struggles for the right to speak in mother languages all over the world. Some seven decades later our students-led Second Revolution is inspiring youth throughout the global south to raise their voice for democracy, human rights, dignity, equality and shared prosperity," Yunus added.

Dr Yunus concluded his speech by asking for support of the international community in making the interim government work.

"I am honoured to be the oldest 'young person' to take part in this revolution and help them make their dreams come true. They need support from all of you. Wish them all the success."