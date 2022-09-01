Digital Bangladesh needs digital post offices: Jabbar

Bangladesh

UNB
01 September, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 06:02 pm

Photo of Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar. Photo: Collected.
Photo of Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar. Photo: Collected.

Acknowledging the ever-increasing uses of postal services in the digital age, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Thursday said that the country's post offices have to be digitized to keep pace with the modernization process of Bangladesh.

The Minister said this after vising the construction works of the country's main post office in Gazipur Sadar upazila.

"Post office service has become a reliable institution for digital commerce. Besides digitizing the postal service, we've also started providing digital training to 45,000 officials of this sector. We've created a master plan the implementation of which will help the postal service to attain its desired standard," said the Minister.

Jabbar added that the government has been able to take the decaying postal service to a good position.

"The postal service has enormous infrastructure and manpower unlike any other communication service of the country. There is no alternative to the postal service in supplying daily essentials to remote areas. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the postal service played a vital role in transporting much-needed food and medicine instead of shutting down. This shows how necessary the postal service is," Jabbar added.

The main post office is being built at a cost of Tk 7 crore. Postmaster General Farid Ahmed, Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Gazipur Nasrin Parvin and other officials of the postal directorate were present during the visit.

