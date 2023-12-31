A step closer to Digital Bangladesh in 2024

Bangladesh has been making significant strides in digital adoption in recent years, and it is expected to continue to do so in 2024 — the wind of digitalisation will sway the direction of governance, education, health, and judiciary.

The government of Bangladesh has been actively pursuing the digitalisation of all government portals, such as passport applications and visa applications. The government has also been implementing digital governance to drive the 'Digital Bangladesh' engine forward.

The astounding quadrupling of the country's GDP per capita and improvement in service delivery (demonstrated by a savings of $11.22 billion and 9.26 billion workdays by citizens) during this time have been greatly facilitated by digital adoption in all departments of the government and almost every sphere of the society.

In the education sector, the effective implementation of AI has been identified as a priority. This will help to improve the quality of education and make it more accessible to students across the country. The government has also been working to digitise the education system, which will help to improve the quality of education and make it more accessible to students across the country.

Digital Bangladesh played a key role in ensuring service continuity in healthcare during Covid-19 lockdowns. The government has been working to digitise the healthcare system, which will help to improve the quality of healthcare and make it more accessible to people across the country.

The government has been working to digitise the judiciary system, which will help to improve the efficiency of the system and make it more accessible to people across the country.

As much as digitalisation speeds up government devices, it also poses the risk of data leak and other cyber risks. Data protection is essential. In 2023, we saw 5 crore Bangladeshi citizens' data being exposed online. Cyber security will be of utmost importance going forward.