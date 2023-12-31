A step closer to Digital Bangladesh in 2024

Supplement

Miraz Hossain
31 December, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 10:20 am

Related News

A step closer to Digital Bangladesh in 2024

The government has also been implementing digital governance to drive the ‘Digital Bangladesh’ engine forward

Miraz Hossain
31 December, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 10:20 am
TBS infographics
TBS infographics

Bangladesh has been making significant strides in digital adoption in recent years, and it is expected to continue to do so in 2024 — the wind of digitalisation will sway the direction of governance, education, health, and judiciary.

The government of Bangladesh has been actively pursuing the digitalisation of all government portals, such as passport applications and visa applications. The government has also been implementing digital governance to drive the 'Digital Bangladesh' engine forward.

The astounding quadrupling of the country's GDP per capita and improvement in service delivery (demonstrated by a savings of $11.22 billion and 9.26 billion workdays by citizens) during this time have been greatly facilitated by digital adoption in all departments of the government and almost every sphere of the society.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the education sector, the effective implementation of AI has been identified as a priority. This will help to improve the quality of education and make it more accessible to students across the country. The government has also been working to digitise the education system, which will help to improve the quality of education and make it more accessible to students across the country.

Digital Bangladesh played a key role in ensuring service continuity in healthcare during Covid-19 lockdowns. The government has been working to digitise the healthcare system, which will help to improve the quality of healthcare and make it more accessible to people across the country.

The government has been working to digitise the judiciary system, which will help to improve the efficiency of the system and make it more accessible to people across the country.

As much as digitalisation speeds up government devices, it also poses the risk of data leak and other cyber risks. Data protection is essential. In 2023, we saw 5 crore Bangladeshi citizens' data being exposed online. Cyber security will be of utmost importance going forward.

 

Tech

2024: What Lies Ahead / Digital Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The idea behind Bangladesh Open University was to keep education open for students of all ages across the country. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Open University: Finishing the unfinished degrees

2h | Panorama
This year has seen the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States and Europe in defiance of the West’s policy of unconditional support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

The West in 2023: A year of shifting influences

1h | Panorama
The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

19h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

12h | Videos
Fuel prices are expected to fall further

Fuel prices are expected to fall further

11h | Videos
Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

13h | Videos
Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

14h | Videos