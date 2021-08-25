Editors’ Council accepts Naem Nizam’s resignation as secretary general 

Bangladesh

Editors’ Council accepts Naem Nizam’s resignation as secretary general 

Sampadak Parishad (Editors' Council) on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Naem Nizam from the post of secretary general. 

The council also gave the charge of acting secretary general to Dewan Hanif Mahmud, deputy general secretary of the organisation, as per its constitution, according to a press release. 

At a meeting held at The Daily Star Centre on Wednesday, Editors' Council rejected various allegations made by Naem Nizam against the Council and its president, and reiterated that every decision of the organisation was taken on the basis of consensus.

Earlier, Mr Reazuddin Ahmad, editor, The Financial Herald, reported that following the Council's last resolution, his attempts to bring Naem Nizam to the meeting did not materialise.

The meeting was attended by The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, Reazuddin Ahmed, Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, Manabzamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, Financial Express Editor Shah Husain Imam, Editor of New Age Nurul Kabir, Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta, Daily Inqilab Editor AMM Bahauddin, Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam, Dainik Azadi Editor MA Malek, Karatoa Editor Md Mozammel Haque, The Independent Editor M Shamsur Rahman, Acting Editor of Shamakal Mustafiz Shafi, The Dhaka Tribune Editor Zafar Sobhan, Bonik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud and Amit Habib, editor, Desh Rupantor.

