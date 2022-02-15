Case filed under DSA against 7 including Naem Nizam

A lawyer today filed a case under Digital Security Act (DSA) against seven people including the editor of the daily Bangladesh Pratidin Naem Nizam.

Barrister M Sarwar Hossain filed the case with the court of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge Mohammad Ash Shams Jaglul Hossain for "spreading falsehood intentionally".

Recording the testimony of the plaintiff, the court asked the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to probe the allegations and submit a report on March 15.

The other accused in the case are- Bangladesh Pratidin publisher Moynal Hossain Chowdhury, Bangla Insider Chief Editor Syed Borhan Kabir, website 'Viral Protidin' admin, narrator, video editor and technician.