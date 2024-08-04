3-day general holiday declared as curfew without break extended indefinitely

Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue in front of the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel remains empty on 3 August. Photo: TBS

Curfew to continue without breaks

All proceedings of Appellate Division, High Court, lower courts to remain closed indefinitely

Chief Justice to take necessary measures for urgent matters during closure

Govt requests protesting students, parents to go back home

Army requests public to abide by curfew rules and extend cooperation

The government announced a three-day general holiday for 5-7 August in an executive order today as the ongoing curfew will now continue indefinitely without breaks from 6pm amid escalated violence across the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs today announced the indefinite extension of the ongoing curfew, cancelling all previous relaxation periods, according to a press release issued by the ministry's Public Relations Division.

Earlier on 3 August, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said the curfew would be relaxed from 6am to 9pm in Dhaka.

"Curfew will be relaxed indefinitely from Sunday," the minister then told reporters after a meeting with senior law enforcement officials at his Dhanmondi residence.

"All demands of the students have been accepted," he said, urging the students to withdraw from the protests and go home.

The government has requested the protesting students and all parents to go back to home amid violent clashes occurred across the country tomorrow.

The Prime Minister's Office made the call in a press release issued this evening.

"Terrorist attacks are occurring in various locations. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators," reads the media release.

Meanwhile, all court proceedings of the Appellate Division and the High Court division of the Supreme Court will remain closed for an indefinite period from tomorrow.

The Supreme Court administration announced the closure in a notice today.

The proceedings of lower courts will also remain closed indefinitely, reads the notice.

However, the chief justice will take necessary measures for urgent matters during the closure.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has requested the public to abide by the curfew rules and extend cooperation.

In a statement today, the ISPR said the decision of indefinite curfew extension was made to ensure the safety of people's lives and the infrastructure of the state.

"The Bangladesh Army will perform its designated duties in light of the Constitution and the law of the land," it said.

At least 79 people died as of 9:30pm across the country today as protesters and Awami League men descended on streets across the country during the non-cooperation movement called by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.