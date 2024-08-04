6 deaths so far as Bangladesh boils amid protests, violence

Aftermath of the violence in Satmatha, Bogura. Photo: TBS

Another day of violence began as both protesters and AL men descended on streets across the country.

Two construction workers were shot dead on their way to work during a three-way clash in Munshiganj.

The violence involved anti-discrimination student protesters, the police, and Awami League and Chhatra League activists.

At least 30 people were injured, including seven with gunshot wounds, and numerous cocktail explosions occurred.

Magura became the spot for the second death of the day. One person died and 20 others were injured when police and ruling party men clashed with protesters.

Another two deaths were reported at Bogura, with a further one in Sirajganj, according to Jamuna TV.

Elsewhere in Dhaka, unidentified individuals set fire to an ambulance and a motorcycle in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) premises.

Protesters took over Shahbagh while some men chanting AL slogans were seen in Panthapath.

A police vehicle was also set on fire in front of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court.

Reports of firing were also reported from the Dhanmondi area. A TBS journalist was also attacked with a sharp weapon in the area.

Mirpur is also full of chase and counter-chases.

In Chattogram, the scene of clashes and arson yesterday, shots were reportedly fired at protesters.

Incidents of shooting were reported during the back-to-back programmes called by protesters and Awami League (AL) men in the New Market area of the port city.

In Sylhet, at the Court Point area, students clashed with police, who fired shotgun teargas shells and sound grenades.

Sylhet District BNP President Abdul Quiyum Chowdhury and other top BNP leaders also brought out a procession.

Meanwhile, the High Court has said all citizens have the right to participate in peaceful assemblies and emphasised that the police must follow legal directives.