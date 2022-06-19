Criticism as budget ‘contradicts’ with perspective plan

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Members of the parliament on Sunday came down heavily on the proposed budget, saying some of the budget proposals even "contradict" with the government's perspective plan – a blueprint for a long-run growth.

Taking part in the general discussion on the proposed budget, Bangladesh Workers Party lawmaker Rashed Khan Menon said the finance minister did neither consider the law nor the government's election manifesto while preparing the budget.

"As a result, he has proposed to take steps to legalise the criminal offences under the ACC law and money laundering law… The finance minister said he will do it as he is not a man to come back in the middle. He only wants the House to legalise it," Menon said.

He quoted two former governors of the central banks and an academician as saying that the proposed budget would safeguard the interests of businessmen, profiteers and money launderers.

He also mentioned that even if the corporate tax is reduced in this budget, small and medium ventures will not get this benefit.

Menon also criticised inadequate allocation in social safety, raising tax on laptops, and raising cigarette prices by only Tk1. He also criticised the government's failure to reach water sharing deals with India.

In her speech, BNP lawmaker Rumeen Farhana expressed concern that the situation in Bangladesh could quickly become chaotic, citing the lack of budgetary measures to deal with surging inflation and unemployment.

She also criticised the government's subsidy to "idle" quick rental power plans.

