PM Hasina attends post-budget dinner hosted by finance minister

Bangladesh

UNB
30 June, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 10:18 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (30 June) joined a post-budget dinner hosted by Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

On her arrival at the venue, the prime minister was received by the finance minister.

Hasina, accompanied by the finance minister, went round different tables and exchanged pleasantries with the guests.

Deputy Leader of the House, cabinet members, PM's advisers, state ministers, whips and parliament members, among others, were present.

The PM's principal secretary, senior secretaries and secretaries of various ministries and departments and senior military and civil officers also attended the dinner.

