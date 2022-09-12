8 including policeman held over Keraniganj gold robbery

Eight robbers including a police constable have been arrested over robbing 98 bhori gold from a jewellery shop staff in Keraniganj of the capital.

The arrestees are constable Munshi Kamruzzaman, Md Shafikul Islam alias Sumon, Md Rahman, Uttam Majumder, Md Jakir Hossain, Md Sharif, Ananda Pal and Nahida Nahar Memi.

They were arrested during drives in Ashulia, Savar, and different areas of Dhaka. Police also recovered 51 bhori gold and Tk15 lakh from their possession.

The microbus used in the robbery was also seized from them.

During a press briefing on Monday (12 September), Dhaka district Superintendent of Police Md Asaduzzaman said Manikganj's Solaiman Jewellers staff Barun Ghosh came to a gold shop in Old Dhaka's Tantibazar with 8 gold bars weighing 98 bhori to make jewelry on 2 August.

"As the shop was closed, Barun was returning to Manikganj. On his way, a group of robbers in police uniform forcibly picked Barun into a microbus on allegation of possessing illegal goods. Then the robbers blindfolded Barun and snatched the gold from him. They later dropped Barun near Jhilmil residential project and fled away," said the SP.

The gold owner Habu Mia filed a case with Keraniganj Police Station over the incident.

SP Asaduzzaman said police identified the microbus used in the robbery through CCTV footage of the scene.

Keraniganj Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Shahabuddin Kabir said, "We need further interrogation of the arrestees to know how constable Kamruzzaman got involved with the robber group, whether this group is involved in any other robbery or not and if there are more members in the gang."