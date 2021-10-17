E-orange: Another embezzlement case filed against 7 in Chattogram

A Chattogram man has filed a case against seven officials of e-commerce company E-orange, including its owner, alleging fraud and embezzlement of over Tk1.32 crore of customers' money.

Iqbal Hossain, 29, filed the case with the Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mehnaz Rahman's court on Sunday on behalf of another 22 victims of the alleged embezzlement, according to his lawyer advocate Nazmus Sakib.

The court directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to look into the matter and file a report, he said.

E-orange owner Sonia Mehzabin, her husband Masukur Rahman, former police officer Sheikh Sohel Rana, and employees of the company Amanullah, Bithi Akhter, Zayedul Firoz, and Nazmul Hasan Russel has been accused in the case.

Earlier, cases were also filed against Mehzabin and Masukur with similar allegations in Dhaka and Cumilla.

"E-orange has deceived hundreds of thousands of customers across the country. We have filed a case with the Chattogram court seeking exemplary punishment for the criminals. We hope to get justice from here" Sakib said.

According to the case statement, the plaintiffs had paid E-orange in advance for goods ordered at different times since 27 May. But the company never delivered the goods even after the promised duration had passed.

E-orange authorities used to assure customers of product delivery at times through their Facebook page after they would place an order. But they never did arrive. Rather, they embezzled Tk1100 crore of customers' money. Of the amount, Tk1,32,70,926 was embezzled from 23 Chattogram residents.