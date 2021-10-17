E-orange: Another embezzlement case filed against 7 in Chattogram

Crime

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 09:44 pm

Related News

E-orange: Another embezzlement case filed against 7 in Chattogram

Earlier, cases were also filed against top officials of the company with similar allegations in Dhaka and Cumilla

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 09:44 pm
E-orange: Another embezzlement case filed against 7 in Chattogram

A Chattogram man has filed a case against seven officials of e-commerce company E-orange, including its owner, alleging fraud and embezzlement of over Tk1.32 crore of customers' money.

Iqbal Hossain, 29, filed the case with the Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mehnaz Rahman's court on Sunday on behalf of another 22 victims of the alleged embezzlement, according to his lawyer advocate Nazmus Sakib.

The court directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to look into the matter and file a report, he said.

E-orange owner Sonia Mehzabin, her husband Masukur Rahman, former police officer Sheikh Sohel Rana, and employees of the company Amanullah, Bithi Akhter, Zayedul Firoz, and Nazmul Hasan Russel has been accused in the case.

Earlier, cases were also filed against Mehzabin and Masukur with similar allegations in Dhaka and Cumilla.

"E-orange has deceived hundreds of thousands of customers across the country. We have filed a case with the Chattogram court seeking exemplary punishment for the criminals. We hope to get justice from here" Sakib said.

According to the case statement, the plaintiffs had paid E-orange in advance for goods ordered at different times since 27 May. But the company never delivered the goods even after the promised duration had passed.

E-orange authorities used to assure customers of product delivery at times through their Facebook page after they would place an order. But they never did arrive. Rather, they embezzled Tk1100 crore of customers' money. Of the amount, Tk1,32,70,926 was embezzled from 23 Chattogram residents.

Bangladesh / Top News

E-orange / Embezzlement case filed against 7 in Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

3h | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

3h | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

1d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025