Covid-19 restrictions to be relaxed from 15 July

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 07:34 pm

Related News

Covid-19 restrictions to be relaxed from 15 July

The strict restrictions will resume from 23 July

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 07:34 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The government has decided to relax the Covid-19 restrictions for eight days from 15 July amid an outpouring number of coronavirus deaths and infections in the past few weeks.

The Cabinet Division will issue a gazette notification in this regard on Tuesday, said PID Chief Information Officer Surath Kumar Sarker while confirming the news to The Business Standard.

The decision came when the country is set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on 21 July.

However, the strict restrictions will resume from 23 July, the PID officer said.

Bangladesh today reported the highest ever 13,768 Covid-19 cases and 220 more deaths in a span of 24 hours.

Top News

lockdown / restrictions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

23h | Videos
TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

23h | Videos
Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident