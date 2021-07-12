Covid-19 restrictions to be relaxed from 15 July

The government has decided to relax the Covid-19 restrictions for eight days from 15 July amid an outpouring number of coronavirus deaths and infections in the past few weeks.

The Cabinet Division will issue a gazette notification in this regard on Tuesday, said PID Chief Information Officer Surath Kumar Sarker while confirming the news to The Business Standard.

The decision came when the country is set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on 21 July.

However, the strict restrictions will resume from 23 July, the PID officer said.

Bangladesh today reported the highest ever 13,768 Covid-19 cases and 220 more deaths in a span of 24 hours.