No more toll at Postogola, two other bridges from 1 July

Court

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 09:37 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

No toll will be collected from vehicles while crossing the Postogola Bridge on the River Buriganga from 1 July.

From the same day, separate toll collections will also be suspended on the Arial Khan and Dhaleswari Bridges. 

All the tolls at the bridges will be merged and collected as the toll of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga route, Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mainul Hasan told the media after updating the matter to the High Court on Wednesday.  

An affidavit format of the report in this regard will be submitted to the High Court Bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohiuddin Shamim on Thursday.

Kazi Mainul said that the toll was being collected from Postogola Bridge despite the expiry of the tender. The state applied for stopping toll collection against which the road transport division has said that no toll will be collected from 1 July as per the High Court's directives.

Meanwhile, toll collection on the country's first expressway Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Highway will start on 1 July.

