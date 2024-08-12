No more tolls from ambulances carrying patients: HC

At the same time, a rule was issued to the stakeholders asking why no permanent directives should be issued in this regard.

The Supreme Court building in Dhaka. File Photo: BSS
The High Court (HC) has directed the authorities concerned not to collect tolls from ambulances carrying patients on roads, highways, expressways, tunnels, bridges and flyovers.

The HC bench of Justice Sheikh Hasan Arif and Justice Md Bazlur Rahman passed the order after hearing a writ petition today (12 August).

The court ordered the secretary of the Roads and Highways Department to implement the order.

At the same time, a rule was issued to the stakeholders asking why no permanent directives should be issued to stop toll payment from ambulances carrying patients at the above mentioned places. 

Government officials have been asked to respond to the ruling within four weeks.

