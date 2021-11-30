Madrasa teacher gets life term for raping student in Barguna

A Barguna court on Tuesday sentenced a madrasa teacher to life time imprisonment in a case filed over raping a seventh grader in 2019.



Barguna Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Hafizur Rahman pronounced the verdict.



The court also fined the lifer Tk20,000.



According to the case statement, Saiful Islam, a madrasa teacher of Fuljhuri union in Barguna Sadar Upazila, called the class VII student for giving a guide book.



When the girl met Saiful, he took her to his house and raped her.



Locals rescued the girl and admitted her to Barguna General Hospital. Later, she was shifted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital as her condition deteriorated.



The girl's father filed a case accusing two people including madrasa teacher Saiful Islam on the same day.



Later, police arrested fugitive Saiful Islam on 20 February, 2019.