6 get life term for killing housewife in Cumilla 

A Cumilla court on Wednesday sentenced six people to life imprisonment for killing a housewife in Cumilla back in 2007.

The convicts are – Kausar alias Apurbo, Jahangir Alam, Shafiqul Islam, Akter Hossain, Lalchan Sarker and Mohshin.

Cumilla Additional District and Sessions Court (5) Judge Jahangir Hossain passed the order on Wednesday (30 November) noon.

Lawyer AHM Taifur Alam, representing the plaintiff in the case, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

According to official dockets, on the night of 19 January 2007, housewife Shahnaz Akhtar was killed by the convicts during a robbery.

The victim was at her husband Faruk Mia's house in Elliotganj, Daudkandi, on the day of the incident.