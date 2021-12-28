6 get life term for killing BCL activist in Ctg  

A Chattogram court on Tuesday sentenced six people to life imprisonment for killing a Chhatra League activist in 2014.

Judge A K M Mozammel Haque Chowdhury of Chattogram divisional speedy trial tribunal, also acquitted 16 people as the allegations brought against them were not proved.

The convicts are- Jahir, Khorshed, Rocky, Ayub, Emon and Firoz.

The court also fined them Tk10,000, in default, they have to serve one year in jail, said Ayub Khan, public prosecutor of the tribunal.

According to the case statement, BCL activist Alam Raju, 20, son of Md Yusuf, was hacked to death in Hamjarbagh area under Panchlaish Police Station in the port city on 20 November, 2014.

Later, his brother Kutubul Alam filed a murder case mentioning six names and several unnamed people.

