Cost of EVM procurement project reduces, revised proposal Sunday

The Election Commission has cut down on the expenses to buy Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and is set to send a revised proposal to the Planning Commission Sunday, said the commission's Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath.

In order to use EVMs in 150 seats in the next national election, the commission sent a proposal for the purchase and maintenance of nearly 200,000 EVMs to the Planning Commission on 19 October.

However, the Planning Commission sent the project back to the EC on Tuesday for resubmission, with some observations.

Regarding the Planning Commission's recommendations, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said, "There were no corrections but once a project begins, a feasibility study is required. That didn't happen. The technical committee will give suggestions in this regard.

"There are teachers from BUET and various universities on the technical committee. There will be a meeting on Thursday in this regard," he told The Business Standard.

About the cost-cutting he said, "The overall cost has been slightly reduced but no component of the project was scrapped."

Previously on the same day, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said, if the project for procuring Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) is not approved by mid-January next year, it will not be possible to vote on EVMs in 150 constituencies.

"The order should be placed by then. If not, it won't be possible to open the LCs, bring those into the country, do quality control, train people, and send [the EVMs] to the field," he said while addressing reporters at the commission in Agargaon on Wednesday (9 November).

EC Alamgir had said, "The project director will review the observations given by the Planning Commission. If the suggestions are favourable, then we will certainly consider them."

"The project really depends on economic viability and on how much money the Planning Commission or the Ministry of Finance has to offer. There are various components regarding this, including building go-downs to store the EVMs and buying transport. There is a cost for training as well. I am not sure which component they have recommended to cut costs on. Whatever decision we take, we will be mindful not to waste any money in the process," he explained.

Mentioning that there is no way to verify the market price of EVMs as there is only a single source for the machines, he said, "The source of EVMs is Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF). As the dollar rate fluctuates, the price increases."