Hallmark Group GM Tushar denied bail

The High Court on Thursday denied bail to Hallmark Group's General Manager Tushar Ahmed in connection with a case filed over embezzling Tk135 crore from Sonali Bank.

However, the HC directed the court concerned to settle the case within six months.

The High Court bench of Justices ASM Abdul Mobin and Atowar Rahman passed the order, said Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi who represented the state in the court.

The HC bench also directed the court to consider Tushar's bail plea if the trial of the case is not over within the six months.

On 4 October 2012, Nazmuchchadat, assistant director at the Anti-Corruption Commission Head Office, filed the case with Ramna Police Station for embezzling Tk135,44,9,484 from the Hotel Sheraton branch of Sonali Bank.

Eighteen people including Hallmark Group Managing Director Tanvir Mahmud alias Tafsir, Chairman Jasmine Islam and General Manager Tushar Ahmed and several other officials of Sonali Bank were made accused in the case.

They were accused of embezzling the money between 18 September 2011 and 30 April 2012 by opening fake LCs (Letters of Credit) in the name of 11 companies of Hallmark Group for payment of imported goods.

Tushar was arrested on 8 October 2012 in this case.

Following the investigation, on 6 October 2013, the investigating officer filed a charge sheet against the 17 accused.

Then on 27 March 2016, the trial court framed charges against the accused.

The case pending at Dhaka Special Judge's Court-1 is at the stage of taking evidence.