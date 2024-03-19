Hallmark scam case: MD Tanvir, wife among 9 get life imprisonment

A Dhaka court has sentenced Hallmark Group Managing Director Tanvir Mahmud and his wife Jesmin Islam, along with nine others, to life imprisonment in a case filed over the Sonali Bank loan scam of around Tk3,500 crore.

They have also been fined Tk5 crore taka each.

Former Managing Director of Sonali Bank Humayun Kabir and eight others have received various prison terms.

Dhaka Special Judge's Court-1 Judge Abul Khasem passed the verdict today (19 March), ACC lawyer Mir Ahmed Ali Salam confirmed.

Following the verdict, the court observed that the highest penalty for embezzlement should be death sentence.

Among those sentenced to life imprisonment are Tanvir Mahmud, his wife Jasmine Islam, who serves as the Chairperson of Hallmark Group, and Tanvir's brother Tushar Ahmed, who holds the position of Chief Executive Officer at Hallmark Group. Others include - T and Brothers Director Taslim Hasan, Max Spinning Mills owner Mir Zakaria, the , Paragon Group Managing Director Saiful Islam Raja, Nakshi Knit Managing Directors Abdul Malek, Abdul Motin, and Taslim Hasan.

According to the case documents, the 18 accused including Hallmark Group Managing Director Tanvir Mahmud, his wife and the company's chairman, Jasmine Islam are accused of embezzling Tk16.5 crore after taking loan of Tk525.62 crore in the name of a non-existent Max Spinning Mills.

They were accused of embezzling the money between 18 September 2011 and 30 April 2012 by opening fake LCs (Letters of Credit) in the name of 11 Hallmark Group companies to pay for imported goods.

On 4 October 2012, Nazmuchchadat, assistant director at the Anti-Corruption Commission Head Office, filed the case with Ramna Police Station for embezzling Tk135,44,9,484 from the Hotel Sheraton branch of Sonali Bank.

Tushar was arrested on 8 October 2012 in this case.

Following the investigation, on 6 October 2013, the investigating officer filed a charge sheet against the 17 accused.

Later, on 27 March 2016, the trial court framed charges against the accused.