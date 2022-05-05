Haji Selim to surrender before court by 25 May: Lawyer 

Awami League lawmaker Haji Selim will surrender before the court by 25 May in compliance with the rule of the High Court, said his lawyer Sayeed Ahmed.

The announcement came hours after he returned to the country amid controversy over his foreign trip for medical purposes.

On 10 February, Haji Selim's 10-year sentence was upheld by the High Court for amassing illegal wealth.

The High Court had directed him to surrender before the Dhaka Special Judge's Court-7 within 30 days of receiving a copy of the verdict.

But he left the country on 30 April, sparking widespread controversy among netizens.

However, he returned to the country today after receiving treatment in Bangkok.