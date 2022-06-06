Chamber judge denies bail to Haji Salim

Court

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 07:08 pm

Chamber judge denies bail to Haji Salim

The court fixed 1 August to hear his appeal in the full bench of the appellate division

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 07:08 pm
Chamber judge denies bail to Haji Salim

The chamber judge of the Supreme Court on Monday denied the bail plea of ruling party lawmaker Haji Salim who has been sentenced to jail for the graft charges upon being convicted for 10 years.

The court also fixed 1 August to hear the appeal in the full bench of the appellate division led by the chief justice.

After hearing the bail plea and the leave to appeal application against the HC verdict, chamber judge Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order.

Earlier on 24 May, Haji Salim filed an appeal seeking the quashing of his 10-year prison sentence handed down by a lower court over graft charges. He also filed for bail.

A Dhaka court on 22 May sent Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim on graft charges to jail rejecting his bail petition.

On 24 May, Salim got admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) after spending a day in jail.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against Salim in 2007.

On 27 April 2008, a Dhaka court sentenced him to 13 years in jail and fined Tk20 lakh. Salim moved the High Court (HC) against the verdict.

In 2011, the court overturned his sentence but the ACC appealed against the verdict.

Later, the appellate division asked the HC to re-hear the petition.

Haji Selim

