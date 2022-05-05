Haji Selim went abroad abiding law: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said that Haji Selim, who has been given a 10-year sentence in a corruption case, went abroad and returned in compliance with the law.

"He (Haji Selim) is back now. He left the country keeping in mind the legal directives from the High Court," Kamal said at a press briefing at his office in the Secretariat Thursday (5 May).

The home minister said Haji Selim had gone to Bangkok for emergency medical treatment.

"He went abroad before the High Court's judgment was officially implemented," he added.

Earlier on Saturday evening, Dhaka-8 MP Haji Mohammad Selim left for Thailand with a 10-year sentence in a graft case. He returned to the country on Thursday afternoon.

On 10 February, Haji Selim's 10-year sentence was upheld by the High Court for amassing illegal wealth.