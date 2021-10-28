E-orange owner Sonia, 2 others remanded again

A court here on Thursday placed e-commerce platform eorange.shop owner Sonia Mehzabin, her husband Masukur Rahman and Chief Operating Officer Aman Ullah on a one-day remand in a fraud case filed with Hatirjheel police station.

Dhaka Chief Metroploitan Magistate court Judge Shahidul Islam passed the order after Sup-Inspector Subrata Debnath, also investigation officer of the case, submitted a petition seeking a 5-day remand for the accused.

The court also rejected bail petition submitted by the defense lawyer advocate Mamunur Rashid.

On October 7, Sazzad Islam, a Dhaka College student, filed the case with Hatirjheels police station as he, his brother and a friend didn't receive products from eorange.shop after paying Tk 1.2 crore.

On August 16, an aggrieved customer of E-orange, Md Taherul Islam, filed a fraud case with Gulshan police in presence of 37 other customers who testified against the accused.

The following day, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abubakar Siddique's court sent Sonia and her husband to jail rejecting their bail prayers when they surrendered.

On August 18, company's COO Aman Ullah was arrested.

On August 23, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan placed the accused on a 5-day remand in the fraud case.

Later, several cases were filed against them with police stations and court and they were placed on remand several times for interrogation in those cases.