Ex-DIG Prisons Partha Gopal sentenced to 8 years in jail

A Dhaka court has sentenced the suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons of Sylhet division, Partha Gopal Banik, to eight years imprisonment in a case filed on bribery and money laundering charges.

Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-4 announced the verdict on Sunday (9 January).

Earlier, on 27 December, the judge of the same court fixed 9 January for the verdict after presenting the arguments of the state and the defendants.

Twelve people testified in court at different times in the case.

On 28 July, 2019, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) quizzed Partha Gopal Bonik, Partha, regarding graft allegations.

The same day the ACC conducted a drive at Partha Gopal Bonik's Dhanmondi flat. The ACC recovered Tk80 lakh in cash from Partha Gopal Bonik 's flat. He was then arrested. The next day, on July 29, the ACC filed a case against him.

Partha during his arrest, said the car he was using and was being kept at the parking space owned by him, actually belonged to his friend. Of the money, Partha said, Tk30 lakh was given to him by his mother-in-law and Tk50 lakh was earned by him during his years in service.

Partha was initially granted bail in the case. However, the High Court (HC), on 2 September last year canceled Partha's bail and ordered him to surrender to the court by 20 September.