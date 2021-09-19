Suspended DIG Prisons Partha lands in jail

A court here today sent to jail suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Partha Gopal Bonik in a graft case.

Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 passed the order as the accused surrendered before the court and pleaded for bail. Earlier on September 7 the case was transferred from Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 to Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 for further hearing.

The High Court on September 2 cancelled Partha's bail in the case and ordered him to surrender by September 20. It also asked to dispose of the case by February 28, 2022.

The High Court had also asked the court concerned to pass any order or judgement in the case in open court.

Earlier on August 31, 2020, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh accepted the charge-sheet filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and transferred the case to Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 for further proceedings.

Partha, who was working at Sylhet Central Jail, was arrested by the ACC on July 28, 2019, as it recovered Taka 80 lakh from his North Green Road flat.

Partha during his arrest, said the car he was using and was being kept at the parking space owned by him, actually belonged to his friend. Of the money, Partha said, Taka 30 lakh was given to him by his mother-in-law and 50 lakh was earned by him during his years in service.

The anti-graft body filed the case on July 29, 2019, against Partha.