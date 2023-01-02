Computer Council job fair for specially-abled people on 7 Jan

The Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of the government's ICT Division will organise a job fair for specially-abled persons on 7 January at the NGO Affairs Bureau building in Agargaon in the capital.

So far, about 400 curriculum vitae of aspirant candidates have been submitted, among whom, applicants with tech skills will be selected, a press release said.

Since 2011, the BCC has been conducting training on computer technology for the specially-abled free of cost.

The job fairs have been organised since 2015 to employ those specially-abled persons who have received training on information and communications technology. Since 2015, about 800 ICT-skilled people have been employed through the job fairs, said BCC Manager (Systems) Md Golam Rabbani.

ICT organisations which are supposed to participate in the fair include the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services, e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Association of Contact Centre and Outsourcing, Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Computer Samity and Cyber Cafe Owners Association of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry are also set to take part in the fair.

This time, the organisers hope to provide jobs to more than a hundred specially-abled persons. Centre for Services and Information on Disability is supporting fair arrangements.

Specially-abled job candidates having ICT training can submit their curriculum vitae through the link: https://emporia.bcc.gov.bd/jobportal/job-fair.