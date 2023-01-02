Computer Council job fair for specially-abled people on 7 Jan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 07:40 pm

Related News

Computer Council job fair for specially-abled people on 7 Jan

Since 2015, 800 people have been employed through the fair

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 07:40 pm

The Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of the government's ICT Division will organise a job fair for specially-abled persons on 7 January at the NGO Affairs Bureau building in Agargaon in the capital.

So far, about 400 curriculum vitae of aspirant candidates have been submitted, among whom, applicants with tech skills will be selected, a press release said.

Since 2011, the BCC has been conducting training on computer technology for the specially-abled free of cost.

The job fairs have been organised since 2015 to employ those specially-abled persons who have received training on information and communications technology. Since 2015, about 800 ICT-skilled people have been employed through the job fairs, said BCC Manager (Systems) Md Golam Rabbani.

ICT organisations which are supposed to participate in the fair include the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services, e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Association of Contact Centre and Outsourcing, Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Computer Samity and Cyber Cafe Owners Association of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry are also set to take part in the fair.

This time, the organisers hope to provide jobs to more than a hundred specially-abled persons. Centre for Services and Information on Disability is supporting fair arrangements.

Specially-abled job candidates having ICT training can submit their curriculum vitae through the link:  https://emporia.bcc.gov.bd/jobportal/job-fair.

Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Shivananda CS. Sketch: TBS

From STEM to STEAM: Education responding to the need of the times

7h | Thoughts
To break the never-ending cycle of macroeconomic crises and to regain its competitiveness, Argentina can draw inspiration from its national football team. Photo: Reuters

Lessons from Argentina's World Cup victory

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A new calendar for the new year!

8h | Brands
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

More war means more inflation

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

41m | TBS World
Targets for export, import, reserve also slashed, inflation hiked

Targets for export, import, reserve also slashed, inflation hiked

3h | TBS Insight
Akij aims to reduce the import dependency of the flexible packaging industry

Akij aims to reduce the import dependency of the flexible packaging industry

3h | TBS Face to Face
“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

5
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037
Economy

Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037