'Certified Ethical Hacking' training course inaugurated at BCC

21 April, 2024, 09:30 pm
'Certified Ethical Hacking' training course inaugurated at BCC

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A "Certified Ethical Hacking" training course was inaugurated on Sunday (21 April) at the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) conference room in ICT Tower in the capital to further strengthen the cybersecurity of state security and financial institutions.

The 7-day training programme, organised by Bangladesh Bank, was attended by 15 officials of the rank of additional director, joint director, deputy director and assistant director of Bangladesh Bank's ICT Cell, reads a press release.

BKash IICT Unit of Bangladesh Computer Council provided overall cooperation in implementing the training programme.

Ranjit Kumar, the executive director (Grade-1) of Bangladesh Computer Council, was the chief guest at the ceremony. In his chief guest's speech, he said that the training courses conducted by BKIICT are of very high quality and practical in terms of application. They make a significant contribution to their institutional and real life.

Mohammed Abdur Razzaq, the director (ICT) of Bangladesh Bank, was present as the special guest. In his speech, he said that just as the advancement of technology is bringing about radical changes in people's way of life, so too are syndicates trying to take advantage of irregularities in various ways. He believes that this type of training will be very useful in keeping his institution's officials abreast of changing technologies to protect government money. He thanked BCC for their overall cooperation in organizing the training.

Dr Ashok Kumar Roy, director of BKash IICT, presided over the ceremony. The director highlighted the importance of the course and said that BKash IICT is working to provide various higher professional degrees in ICT in the future.

The ceremony was conducted by Madhusudan Chandra, regional director of Bangladesh Computer Council and course coordinator of the training course.

